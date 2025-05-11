House fire – Kensal Rise

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire on Purves Road in Kensal Rise.

Most of a terraced house has been damaged by fire. The external facade of a terraced property either side was also partially damaged. One man was led to safety by firefighters via an internal staircase and treated at the scene by firefighters for smoke inhalation. He has been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews as a precaution.

People in the local area were advised to keep windows and doors due to smoke being produced by the fire.

The Brigade’s Control Officers took around 25 calls about the fire.

The first call was received at 1347 and Control Officers mobilised crews from North Kensington, Paddington, Willesden, West Hampstead and surrounding fire stations to the scene. A 32-metre turntable ladder from Wembley Fire Station has also been in attendance and deployed as an observation tower, providing the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 1528. However, crews will remain on scene to extinguish the fire fully.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.