House fire – Hadley Wood, Barnet

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at a house on Hadley Green Road in Barnet.

The entire roof, as well as the first and ground floors of a detached house undergoing refurbishment were alight. The structure subsequently suffered a partial collapse. There are no reports of any injuries.

One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to tackle the fire from above.

Control Officers took the first of eight calls to the fire at 0110 and mobilised crews from Southgate, Barnet, Finchley and surrounding fire stations to the scene. The fire was under control by 0448, but crews remain on scene this morning damping down hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

