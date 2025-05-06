House fire – Enfield

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on North Circular Road in Southgate.

Part of the ground floor of an end-of-terrace house was damaged by fire. Six people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Control Officers took the first of eight calls to the fire at 2046 and mobilised crews from Edmonton, Tottenham and Southgate fire stations to the scene. The fire was under control by 2120.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical.