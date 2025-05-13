Holguin’s mission begins officially, she is expected to visit Cyprus in May

UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus María Angela Holguín Cuéllar’s mission begins officially on May 12 her mission and she is expected to visit Cyprus in May.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday that he had spoken with Holguín, noting that they have set a preliminary date for a meeting in May.

He added that her contract officially starts on May 12, and that they have also exchanged some dates for a meeting, but the announcement will be done by Holguin.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.