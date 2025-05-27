Holguin’s contacts, particularly in Turkey, “of decisive importance”, Cyprus President says

Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, on Monday said he would “definitely” have another meeting with the personal envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, after their Saturday meeting in Nicosia, while also noting that the envoy’s contacts in other countries, and particularly in Turkey, were “of decisive importance” and would also determine the way forward as regards the Cyprus problem.

Referring to the issue of the usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties in the Turkish occupied areas, he said that the legislation applies to everyone.

In statements to journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Business Support Center, and, asked whether a joint meeting between himself and the leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar, with Holguin or a new meeting between himself and the personal envoy of the UN Secretary-General, was to be expected, President Christodoulides said, “a new meeting with Ms. Holguin will definitely take place.” He noted that they have discussed specific dates, and that announcements would be made once this was finalised. He also said that he has suggested to Holguin “that it would be good for the three of us to sit around a table to discuss and have a free discussion so that we can get closer to the goal, of positive developments in July”.

President Christodoulides also said that the meetings Holguin is expected to hold in other countries, and particularly in Turkey “are of decisive importance” and would also determine the way forward. The UNSG personal envoy is currently in Cyprus for contacts with the two leaders and other stakeholders, while she is to visit Athens, Ankara and London, for further contacts.

Noting that he heard Tatar’s statements on Sunday, particularly in relation to the issue of arrests of usurpers of Greek Cypriot properties, the President said that he also saw some media reports in the government-controlled areas that “sadden” him. He noted that some people, within the Greek Cypriot community were arguing that the Government should not apply the legislation, because that negatively affects the climate between the two sides, adding that “they adopt the Turkish positions, that is”. “The law applies to everyone. I want to repeat something for everyone to hear both in Cyprus and outside: the executive power does not interfere in the judicial power under any circumstances.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General António Guterres announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.