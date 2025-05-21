Holguin to visit Cyprus on May 24-31 and later engage with guarantor powers, Dujarric tells CNA

UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy, María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar, plans to travel to Cyprus from 24 until 31 May for meetings, the UNSG’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has told CNA, asked about Holguin’s forthcoming visit to the island.

“The Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar, plans to travel to Cyprus from 24-31 May to meet with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders, their representatives as well as other actors on the Cyprus issue” UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has told CNA .

“She plans to subsequently engage with the guarantor powers of Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom of Great Britain,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín.