High Road West update Haringey

Cabinet Member for Placemaking and Local Economy Cllr Ruth Gordon has issued a statement in response to an announcement by the government on major development projects including High Road West.

Haringey homes aerial shot-4

Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for Placemaking and Local Economy, said:

The council welcomes news from the Chancellor of the major new partnership between developers Crown Estate and Lendlease to unlock housing and growth across the UK.

We have prioritised building new council homes at council rent for our residents and this will only enhance our position to deliver one of the best housebuilding programmes across the capital.

High Road West (HRW) in Tottenham is one of five sites in London which the partnership will look to bring forward. If we can unlock the current challenges facing this scheme we will deliver around 2,800 new homes, including more than 500 council homes for existing and new residents.

We are looking forward to working closely with the Crown Estate and Lendlease over the coming weeks to understand how this opportunity can move the scheme forward and deliver better open spaces, job opportunities and improved facilities for local people in Tottenham.