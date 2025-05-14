Hertfordshire to take part in national knife crime campaign

Hertfordshire Constabulary will conduct a week of action to combat knife crime between Monday 19 and Sunday 25 May as part of Sceptre, a national knife crime initiative.

Knife related crime remains low in Hertfordshire, compared to other parts of the country, but the campaign aims to raise awareness that carrying a knife is illegal and will not help to keep you safe.

As part of the initiative the constabulary will be conducting activities aimed at reducing knife crime, including conducting knife detection operations and talking to retailers to ensure knives are not sold to those under 18 years of age. The campaign will also include messages and advice to educate young people, via school visits and social media, about the dangers of carrying a knife.

During the campaign, any knives in your possession that you do not want or should not have, can be surrendered at one of the following police stations: Hatfield, Stevenage or Watford. There will also be temporary knife bins in locations around the county and there are permanent surrender bins in Waltham Cross, details of which can be found here on our Amnesty page.

Items can be surrendered anonymously during the amnesty in the knife bins provided, including recently banned zombie knives and machetes. The locations and opening times of the police stations can be found on our Stations page.

A survey will also be running to gauge residents concerns about knife crime and thoughts on how police are tackling the issue in Hertfordshire. Add your thoughts to the knife crime survey.

Sergeant Karen Mellor, who is leading on the operational activity for Sceptre, said: “Knife crime remains low in the county, but we regularly run these weeks of action, along with our policing partners across the country as part of a continuing effort to drive down knife crime.

“As part of our Serious Violence Strategy we aim to raise awareness of knife crime amongst young people, to ensure that they do not become involved in this type of crime at an early age. We also target knife carriers, using stop and search and other powers, to ensure they are not posing a threat to our communities.

“We will also be focussing on those selling illegal knives online and through social media sites as this is where the majority of the recently banned zombie knives are acquired.”

If you are concerned or have information about someone carrying knives or are aware of anyone involved in knife crime you can report this by calling the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat.

Join our community messaging platform Herts Connected where you will receive free local police messages. You can also choose to receive messages from Neighbourhood Watch, Action Fraud and the Police and Crime Commissioner if that’s what you select when you sign up.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

If you would like further information on support services relating to knife crime contact Fearless.