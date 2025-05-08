Hertfordshire man has been jailed for more than 12 years after pleading guilty to dealing class A drugs

A man has been jailed for more than 12 years after pleading guilty to dealing class A drugs.

Jonathan Dunn, aged 50, from Clifton, Bedfordshire, was arrested after a search warrant was carried out in November 2024 at an address in Baldock, as part of an investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s specialist organised crime team, Operation Relentless.

During the search officers seized 7.5 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £905,000 along with £120,000 in cash.

Dunn was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday 1 May, to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Operation Relentless team said: “Dunn was a key player in distributing cocaine in the Stevenage, North Herts and Welwyn Garden City areas and we believe was responsible for dealing dozens of kilos of the drug.

“We will not leave any stone unturned in pursuing organised crime groups that deal drugs and exploit vulnerable people. The removal of a significant amount of hard drugs from the streets will make our communities safer and reduce associated crime and violence. This operation was the result of intelligence supplied by the community, if you have information about drug dealing, tell us and we will deal with those responsible.”

