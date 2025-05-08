Help get Islington blooming!

Islington in Bloom, which is run jointly by the council and Islington Gardeners, is now open for nominations – and absolutely anyone can take part.

This year we have a new category specifically for balconies to encourage more residents in estates and flats to take part in Islington’s favourite gardening competition.

Supporting the council’s mission to create a greener, healthier Islington, the annual competition is all about getting local people, community groups, and businesses to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of gardening, while making the borough a more attractive place.

Entrants don’t need to have any experience to enter, and don’t need to have a garden. People can get involved through a local park, a window box or a tree pit, and now with the best balcony category, the council are hoping to see lots of entries from people in flats with beautiful balcony oases!

Dorothy Boswell from Islington Gardeners who helps judge the competition said: “Islington in Bloom is a great way to connect with nature, feel part of your local community and create beautiful spaces in our borough.

“The judges aren’t looking for perfection, we love entries that encourage biodiversity even if they are a bit scruffy – and re-use found materials.

“Gardening can create spaces for nature to thrive, and it’s great for mental health too. People can also nominate green spaces they enjoy, even if they don’t know the gardener – getting a surprise certificate is a lovely way to recognise people’s efforts.”

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality and Transport, said: “We know that gardening and spending time in nature does wonders for peoples physical and mental health, builds skills and friendships, and improves people’s connection with their community.

“Islington in Bloom also helps our fight against the climate crisis, by creating habitat, shade and food for wildlife, and drainage for rain.

“Every year, it’s an absolute joy to look at amazing entries from across the borough, and we hope to see more amazing greening from residents, community groups, and businesses in 2025.”

The closing date for applications is Friday 6 June. For more information on the different categories, and how to apply, please visit www.islington.gov.uk/inbloom

Further information on the volunteering opportunities and activities at Islington’s parks and green spaces are available on the council’s website.

Guidance on greening balconies safely is available on the Royal Horticultural Society’s website.

The categories for this year’s Islington in Bloom are:

Best community garden

Best park

Best estate

Best children’s planting

Best edible garden

Best window box

Best container garden

Best front garden

Best tree pit garden

Best blooming business

Best street

Best hidden gem