Haringey trader handed suspended six-month prison sentence and fined £2,000 for ‘selling’ nitrous oxide

A Haringey businessman has been handed a suspended six-month prison sentence and ordered to pay £2,000 in costs after ‘selling’ nitrous oxide as part of a test-purchasing operation.

A former director of Altun Asya Limited, the company that manages Maxxi Food and Wine at 42 Topsfield Parade in Crouch End, Mr Kamal Altun pleaded guilty to this offence and four others at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 January 2025.

The sitting judge referred the case to Wood Green Crown Court, where Mr Altun was handed the sentence on Friday (23 May 2025).

He was also given a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) – a probation order requiring an offender to participate in rehabilitation activities for a maximum of 15 days – and 80 hours of unpaid work.

The case was brought against Mr Altun by Haringey Council’s Trading Standards team.

Haringey Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Cllr Ajda Ovat, said:

This case serves as a stark reminder to any non-compliant Haringey business or retailer flouting the rules and regulations that we will ensure they face the consequences and are brought to justice.

I also hope it helps reassure our residents that our Trading Standards team is working hard to prevent counterfeit and unsafe products from entering the market in our borough.

As well as intentionally supplying a substance to another person for its psychoactive effects, which is contrary to the Psychoactive Substance Act 2016, Mr Altun also admitted to offering to supply non-compliant prescription drugs, tobacco and vapes.

If residents would like to contact our Trading Standards team, please complete our online form.