Haringey shaping the future with their carers

This week, we launched the first of many Carers Strategy Workshop sessions, marking an important step in shaping the future of our support for carers.

These workshops provide a dedicated space for carers to engage, share their experiences, and contribute to the priorities that will shape services in the years ahead.

At the Winkfield Resource Centre in Haringey, Cllr Lucia das Neves joined carers in meaningful discussions about their vital role in shaping policies and services. She emphasised how crucial their involvement is to ensure that we develop an approach that genuinely meets their needs.

By listening to carers and working collaboratively, we can build stronger support networks, enhance communication, and drive meaningful improvements.

These workshops are designed to focus on what matters most to carers, highlighting key priorities and areas for development.

Your experiences, perspectives, and ideas are invaluable as we continue building a more inclusive and responsive approach to caring. Let’s shape the future together.