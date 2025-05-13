Haringey is showing its support for Dementia Action Week with a series of events open to all residents across the borough.

Taking place from 19-25 May this year, the week is an opportunity to help raise awareness of the importance of an early diagnosis for people affected by dementia.

Councillor Lucia das Neves, Cabinet Member for Health, Social Care & Wellbeing, said:

“We’re proud to be supporting any residents in the borough living with dementia in their lives.

“We hope that people with dementia come along to the events, carers can find support in their community, and we can raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis across Haringey.”

If you would like help and support regarding dementia, for either yourself or a family member, have a look at our Dementia Hub online.

Businesses who wish to support anyone living with dementia in the borough can sign up to NHS North Central London’s Dementia Friendly Borough Scheme here.

These are the events taking place in Haringey: