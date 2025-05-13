Haringey families benefit from latest zero carbon council homes

Council Leader Cllr Peray Ahmet was joined by Cabinet Members Cllr Emily Arkell, Cllr Ajda Ovat and Cllr Mike Hakata as they met with some of the residents reaping the rewards of living in the pioneering development in Edith Road, Bounds Green, for the official unveiling.

The scheme uses super-efficient thermal insulation, solar panels and air source heat pumps to cut bills and emissions. A green roof and lots of outside space increase the area’s biodiversity.

Cllr Ahmet said:

“I’m proud that eight families are benefiting from a new start and the opportunity for a secure future in warm, safe, high-quality council homes built to the very best green standards.

“This ambitious scheme has been made possible through the combination of great design decisions, advanced technologies and high-quality construction. These are the council homes of the future – a foundation for better lives.

“Our essential house-building programme will play a critical role in achieving our pledge to become a zero-carbon borough by 2041 and this innovative, forward-thing development will provide us with a blueprint for future sustainable council housing projects.

“Thank you to everyone who helped pull off this amazing project and to the residents who so kindly welcomed us into their new homes.”

Edith Road is part of the council’s multi-award-winning housebuilding programme to deliver 3,000 homes by 2031, with more than 2,000 already underway or completed.

Transforming a brownfield site previously occupied by dilapidated garages, the new development is made up of two three-bedroom houses, three three-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom duplex apartment, all let at council rents.

One of the two-bedroom flats is fully accessible for wheelchair users and another adaptable to meet residents’ changing needs.

All the new homes meet Lifetime Homes standards, and have dual, triple or quadruple aspects.

The car-free scheme provides secure cycle storage for tenants and the existing residents of Tredegar Road.

The council unveiled its first zero carbon development at Watts Close, Tottenham in March 2024.