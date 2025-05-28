Greek Vermouths, a rising star in the international beverage scene

Greek vermouths are making their mark on the international stage, showcasing the rich heritage and unique flavours of Greece. Among the noteworthy brands is Roots Divino, a non-alcoholic vermouth crafted from local herbs. It’s gaining recognition in markets across Europe and the United States, appealing to a wide audience seeking innovative beverage options.

Another strong contender, Otto’s Athens Vermouth, is crafted in Athens using quality Greek wines and botanicals. This vermouth has garnered international acclaim, becoming a favourite in various countries, including the U.S., where you can find it at Total Wine & More.

Idoniko Vermouth, produced by Domaine Costa Lazaridi in northern Greece, is also making its way to select European wine shops, while small-batch producers from Thessaloniki are beginning to export their offerings to upscale cocktail bars in major cities like London, Berlin and New York.

As awareness of these unique vermouths increases, they are featured not only in high-end dining establishments but also in Greek specialty stores and online retailers around the world. In Greece, establishments such as Cellier, well-known for its selection of Otto’s Athens Vermouth, and Kava Konstantakopoulos in Athens, which offers a variety of Greek spirits, are popular hubs for vermouth enthusiasts. This emerging presence of Greek vermouth in global markets speaks to the growing appreciation for artisanal products and local flavours.

International retailers for Greek brandies include Total Wine & More in the US, Amathus Drinks in the UK, The Greek Providore in Australia and Grecian Purveyor, an online retailer specializing in Greek products.

Source: gr2me