Greece’s President to address House Plenary during second day of visit to Cyprus

Meetings at the Nicosia Town Hall, the Archbishopric, the Parliament and a visit at the camp of the Hellenic force in Cyprus (ELDYK) includes on Thursday Greece’s President, Konstantinos Tasoulas’ schedule, who is in Cyprus on a three-day visit at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. In the afternoon, Tasoulas will address the House Plenary.

The second day of the Greek President’s visit to Cyprus, his first visit abroad after assuming his duties, includes a visit to the Nicosia Town Hall, where he will be welcomed by Mayor, Charalambos Prountzos.

Afterwards, President Tasoulas, together with President Christodoulides, will walk along the ceasefire line.

The Greek President will then visit the ELDYK military camp in Malounda, followed by a visit at the graves of fighters of the 1955-59 EOKA liberation struggle at the Central Prisons in Nicosia, where he will lay a wreath.

Later, President Tasoulas is to meet Archbishop Georgios, at the Archbishopric.

At around 15.45, he will go to the House of Representatives, where he will have a meeting with House President, Annita Demetriou, and will address the Plenary, in the presence of the President of the Republic.

On Friday, Tasoulas will go in the morning to the Makedonitissa military cemetery where he will lay a wreath.

He is to also hold separate meetings with organised groups and leaders of parliamentary parties.