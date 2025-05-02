Greece thanks UNSG for Geneva meeting which created a sense of optimism for Cyprus

The Permanent Representative of Greece at the UN, Evangelos Sekeris, expressed Greece’s gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for his long-term commitment to the Cyprus issue and for seeking a peaceful solution based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality, as defined in the relevant Security Council resolution.

During a press conference about Greece’s presidency of the UN Security Council for May, Sekeris also thanked Guterres for organising the recent “very important” meeting in Geneva, which created a sense of great optimism on the Cyprus issue.

Sekeris was responding to a question from the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) about developments on the Cyprus issue following the informal meeting in Geneva.

“Although there are no scheduled discussions on this matter in May, Greece reiterates its support for the Cyprus issue”, he noted.

“It is crucial, as you said in your question, for the Security Council to continue addressing the Cyprus situation”, he stated.

Sekeris added that there had been a recent renewal of the UNFICYP mandate last January, which was agreed upon unanimously by the Council.

The Permanent Representative stressed that having a unanimous agreement on this important issue is very significant, and echoed Greece’s appreciation for the Secretary-General’s ongoing commitment to the Cyprus matter and for facilitating the recent meeting in Geneva, which he believes fostered a strong sense of optimism.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

The UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.