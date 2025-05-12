Greece SuperLeague

PAOK has beaten AEK to snatch the third spot in this season’s Super League and wait to see how this translates into a European ticket.

The curtain has fallen on the Super League playoffs, with PAOK winning the only meaningful game of the weekend as it downed AEK 1-0 in Toumba on Sunday thanks to a spectacular volley by Giannis Michailidis at the end of the first half.

AEK has therefore finished the playoffs with six losses in as many games, in what was most likely the swansong of manager Matias Almeida.

Champion Olympiakos ended the season with a 1-0 victory at Eternal Rival Panathinaikos, courtesy of a 60th-minute penalty kick by Ayoub El Kaabi.

The Reds still have the Cup final to look forward too, next Saturday at the Olympic Stadium of Athens against OFI Crete. If OFI wins it, it will play in next season’s Europa League and PAOK will enter the Conference League, while if Olympiakos completes the double PAOK will go to the Europa League and Aris will join AEK in the Conference League.

In the 5-8 playoffs, Aris saw off Asteras Tripolis 4-2 and Atromitos shared a goalless draw with OFI.

The final table of the playoffs is: Olympiakos 75, Panathinaikos 59, PAOK 58, AEK 53, Aris 35, Asteras 27, Atromitos 25 and OFI 20.

The playouts continue, with three more rounds of games left to play, but after Lamia’s mathematical relegation, Athens Kallithea is about to follow it