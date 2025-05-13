Grass fire – Walthamstow

Around an acre of marshland was alight. Firefighters have made steady progress extinguishing the fire and the fire is now under control. Crews will remain on scene to put out any hotspots.

Members of the public are asked to continue to avoid the area at this time whilst we work to extinguish the fire fully.

The Brigade’s Control Officers took around 15 calls about the fire.

The first call was received at 1423 and Control Officers mobilised crews from Walthamstow, Leyton and surrounding fire stations to the scene. The fire was brought under control by 1649.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.