Golf Tournament in memory of Effy Constantinou

Members of the Cypriot Golf Society and friends arranged a golf tournament at the Son Vida Golf Course in Palma, Majorca in memory of Effy Constantinou who tragically passed away on Wednesday 30th October 2024, at the age of 62.

She was visiting her parents when alerted police officers attended the location and found Effy suffering stab injuries. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband John, who was also present at the event, donated shirts in her memory for the players to wear.