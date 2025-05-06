Further appeal in case of woman missing from Barking since 2017

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find Stefana Otilia Malinici, 45 who is missing from Barking.

Stefana (who is known as Otilia) has not been seen by her friends or family since she left her home on Beccles Drive in Barking on Wednesday, 6 September 2017.

Otilia, who was 37-years-old at the time of her disappearance, is classed as vulnerable and in the intervening years, has not made contact with her husband or children.

The last sighting of her was on CCTV and showed her making a brief visit to a shop on Green Lane in Ilford on Monday, 9 September 2017.

Officers also believe she may have boarded the number 5 bus at 22:14hrs from Wood Lane, Dagenham on Tuesday, 10 September 2017.

Since then, police have not been able to trace her.

Officers looking after her case are appealing again for Otilia to make contact, and ask anyone who has information about where she may be, to call the team.

Otilia was last seen wearing a black top with a large light coloured motif, dark tight jeans or leggings tucked into flat dark, mid-calf length boots, and a dark coloured three-quarter length fitted jacket. She had reddish hair in a bob style at the time.

She is Romanian and at the time of her disappearance was working as a cleaner in London.

Detective Chief Inspector Kam Sodhi, from the Met’s East Area Public Protection unit, said: “It is now more than seven years since Otilia was reported missing and we are continuing our work to find out where she is. While there is no evidence to suggest that Otilia has come to physical harm, we cannot rule this out.

“Her family here in the UK and in Romania are still carrying on their daily lives without knowing where their loved one is. Her daughters have grown up without their mother, so we urge anyone who may know Otilia, or where she is, to come forward without further delay.

“We ask anyone who has provided shelter or support to Otilia to also please contact police. Even if this was not recently, we want to hear from you.”

In a statement, Otilia’s daughters, said: “It has now been more than seven years without our mother. We have grown up without her and miss her every day. She always brings support and love for anyone who needs it, even strangers and she always tries to cheer people up.

“We appeal to the public for anyone to come forward if they know anything about her or her whereabouts. We also appeal to her directly, please return home to us.

Officers would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting 01/1106106/24.

