From contending with health issues to Slimming World success: How Maria lost over 3 stone and now wants to inspire others to achieve their health goals

A year ago, Maria Hajineocli found herself facing serious health issues due to her weight. Her doctor’s advice was clear: she needed to lose weight, get active, and make lasting changes to her lifestyle. Maria shared, “It wasn’t easy to hear, but it was the wake-up call I needed.”

She added, “I decided to take control of my health and joined a local Slimming World group. Little did I know that decision would be the beginning of a life-changing journey. The Slimming World plan gave me the tools I needed: a new way of cooking, healthy food swaps and the encouragement to keep moving. No milkshakes or other gimmicks, just proper real Greek food like souvlakia and big Greek salad, louvi and courgettes, and chicken and avgolemoni soup.

“The support from my consultant Derrick Brown, who runs the South Tottenham group, and my fellow members in the group were instrumental in helping me stay motivated, even during the tough moments when I doubted myself.

“Over the course of six months, I lost over 3 stone, but the transformation wasn’t just physical. I became stronger, more energetic and regained a sense of confidence I hadn’t felt in years. The support I received from my group was truly invaluable. They didn’t just cheer me on, they shared their own experiences, helping me push through the obstacles and reminding me that I wasn’t alone.”

Maria found movement very difficult before joining Slimming World. She was out of breath just getting out of the car. Maria shared, “with the encouragement of my consultant and Slimming World’s Body Magic programme where they support you at your own pace to become more active, I now love to walk everywhere and I could happily walk all day enjoying my surroundings.”

She added, “Now that I’ve reached my target weight and maintained it for 6 months, I have embraced a healthier lifestyle and I’m on a mission to help others do the same. I’m proud to announce that I’m starting my very own Slimming World group, where I can share what I’ve learned and inspire others to achieve their health and weight loss goals. I want to be the guiding hand that helps others navigate their journey, just as my group and consultant did for me.

“It’s not just about losing weight, it’s also about maintaining it for life. It’s about changing the way you think about food, building a support system and embracing a healthier, happier version of yourself. I’m here to help you do that – step by step, meal by meal, and pound by pound.”

Maria is launching her group on Tuesday 3rd June at Willoughby Methodist Church, 107 Hampden Road, London N8 0HU at 5.30pm and 7pm. For more information call Maria on 07352 330 199.