Framework for resumption of Cyprus talks defined by UN, not Erdogan’s statements, Greek President says

The framework for the resumption of talks on the Cyprus issue has been defined by the UN and the EU explicitly supports it, President of the Greek Republic, Konstantinos Tassoulas, stressed on Wednesday.

The Greek President began a three-day official visit to Cyprus, his first since assuming office, at the invitation of the President of the Republic,Nikos Christodoulides. Following a meeting of the two Presidents at the Presidential Palace and extended talks between the delegations of the two countries, the two Presidents made statements to the press.

Asked whether there is room for optimism until July and the expanded meeting under the UN Secretary-General on the Cyprus issue, following the latest statements by the Turkish President on the occupied territories, Tassoulas noted that “it is not a matter of optimism or pessimism, it is a matter of understanding within which framework the resumption of talks takes place.”

This framework, he noted, has been defined by the UN and the EU explicitly supports it. This framework, he added, has to do with a completely different assumption than “this monotonous and internationally isolated view of two states.”

He also noted that the perception is “that an international issue of illegal invasion and occupation must be addressed and it must also be addressed as a European issue, as a European problem that concerns Europe.”

Tassoulas said that “through this definition and description of the search for a solution and the search for what the problem ultimately is, I think we will be led towards better versions and better and more reliable dialogues.”

“I am not concerned that this will ultimately prevent the continuation of the dialogue, nor do I believe that the dialogue that has begun has had an exciting development so far,” the Greek President said. He also pointed out that the continuation of the dialogue, the appointment of a Personal Envoy of the UNSG, the perception of the UN and Europe, the Security Council, with the recent decision it took with the participation of Greece as a non-permanent member, “all of this shows that the description of the problem and the search for a solution is in a different description than the one given, with the presence of the Turkish President in the occupied territories.”

President Christodoulides said that the Greek President’s presence in Cyprus demonstrates Greece’s long-standing support for Cyprus, for the preservation and defence of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic.

Regarding the Cyprus issue, he said that it is our common will to continue working towards a sustainable and lasting solution, always within the framework of the decisions and resolutions of the United Nations and the principles and values of the European Union.

“For us, the current state of affairs cannot be the future of Cyprus” President Christodoulides stressed.

Meanwhile, replying to questions, President Christodoulides said that there are difficulties and challenges but noted that “we have an obligation towards the Cypriot people to do everything possible to reunite our homeland. This is the greatest national mission, the greatest national goal”.

“We will do everything necessary, everything possible, always using diplomacy, in order to achieve the resumption of talks and the solution of the Cyprus problem, on the basis of the agreed framework and of course the principles and values of the European Union” he stressed.

He said that they exchanged views on issues of bilateral interest, starting with the cooperation issues that are in the process of being implemented based on the decisions of the last Intergovernmental Conference in Nicosia.

Referring to the EU, he said that Cyprus and Greece have consistently emphasised the need for more active involvement and a more substantial role for the EU in the region and internationally.

On his part, the Greek President said that the two countries, as equal members of the European Union and reliable partners, constitute pillars of stability and security in the turbulent region of the Eastern Mediterranean, constantly strengthening their position.

He stressed that Greece remains a tireless supporter of the Republic of Cyprus in its peaceful struggle to end the illegal Turkish occupation and reunify Cyprus into a European and democratic state, fully respecting the rights and freedoms of all its legal residents.

“We agreed with President Christodoulides that the only way forward in this direction is to resume talks with the aim of finding a just, viable and functional solution to the Cyprus issue, within the framework of United Nations resolutions, but also of the European acquis. A solution that will forever free the Republic of Cyprus and its people from the occupying forces and from the highly anachronistic system of guarantees and rights of intervention. A solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with one sovereignty, one international personality and one citizenship,” Tasoulas said.

The violation, he added, of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, the use of armed force, the occupation of territories and the violation of human rights can never produce justice and therefore can never be accepted.

“Therefore, the divisional and separatist rhetoric about a two-state solution can only be rejected,” the Greek President stressed.

Moreover, he said that they also agreed that maintaining channels of communication between Greece and Turkey could potentially contribute to creating conditions for the resumption of dialogue on the Cyprus issue, provided, that the other side avoids any action to create faits accomplis, “as was attempted during the recent presence of the Turkish President (in the occupied territories of Cyprus)”.

“Both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side must understand that the path to their European path, prosperity and development, passes through respect for international law and the demolition of the last wall that divides a European capital in two (Nicosia). A European capital of a country that in the first half of next year will preside over the Council of the EU in a national mission. We therefore expect the other side to seize the opportunity presented, demonstrating the necessary constructive attitude in order to restart the negotiation process, without prerequisites and ultimatums”.

During their meeting, he said, they also discussed international and regional developments adding that President Christodoulides informed them about his recent trip to the Middle East.

“We share the concern about the possibility of further escalation of tension, as well as our observation of the need for a rapid ceasefire, resumption of the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, to which you as well as Greece have contributed. Resuming searching for ways to release all hostages without exception. It is only through this way that the conditions can be created for the formation of a political horizon, aiming at a two-state solution, in accordance with UN resolutions”, he said.

The Greek President noted that this was also the message to the President of Egypt whom he met earlier in the morning in Athens.

He also said that they agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine, as well as peace efforts, always with respect for the rules of international law and without ignoring the will of the Ukrainian people.

The Cypriot President was asked how the two countries can persuade the EU to come closer to the region, President Christodoulides pointed out that many of the challenges discussed at the European level “come from this neighborhood, so we, as the European Union, must, especially if we want to have a geopolitical role, be protagonists in developments in the region. And protagonist does not mean imposing your point of view. Protagonist means approaching the countries of the region through a constructive, positive approach and through a dialogue to face the challenges”.

He referred to the Egyptian President’s visit to Greece and recalled that he himself had visited the country not long ago.

“The fact for example, that Egypt hosts a number of 9 million migrants and we do not see a single boat leaving Egypt, what does this mean? What is the reason for this? This is precisely because the European Union, through the strategic agreement, we have given due importance to Egypt”.

On the 30th of May, he pointed out, Nicosia will announce its official calender for the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, adding that “we have specific ideas that we are working on. That’s why all these preparatory trips are being made, like the one the day before yesterday, in relation to how to come closer to the countries of the region, not just with proclamations and nice statements, but through concrete results”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.