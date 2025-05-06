Four arrested in police warrants across Welwyn Hatfield

Four people have been arrested in Welwyn Hatfield as part of an operation into money laundering, drug supply and proceeds of crime offences.

A series of warrants were recently conducted by the Welwyn Hatfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, supported by the constabulary’s Operational Support Group, Operation Scorpion, Digital Media Investigation Team and Scientific Services.

The following people were arrested:

A 30 year old man from Enfield – on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, failing to stop and dangerous drivingA 30 year old man from Hatfield – on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, concealing and disguising the proceeds of crime and conspiracy to import controlled substance into the UKA 26 year old woman from Hertford – on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and concealing and disguising the proceeds of crimeA 26 year old man from Hatfield – on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and concealing and disguising the proceeds of crime

The warrants were carried out on Friday 11 April at addresses in Tiger Moth Way, Selwyn Crescent and Deerswood Avenue in Hatfield, as well as Little Hardings in Welwyn Garden City and Green Close in Brookmans Park.

The arrested people are currently on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

During the operation, officers seized the following:

Approximately £160,000 worth of vehicles linked to suspected front companiesApproximately £75,000 worth of criminal property30+ mobile devices2 imitation firearmsProhibited knives£20k in cashClass A drugs (cocaine)Class B drugs (cannabis)

PC Aiden Sims, from the Welwyn Hatfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These were successful warrants and we hope the public are pleased to hear of this news.

“Not only have arrests been made but dangerous weapons and drugs are now off the streets too.

“A number of teams from across the constabulary were involved in the warrants and I hope this gives a clear message to criminals participating in organised crime. We take this seriously and will do everything we can to disrupt your criminality.”

You can report information about drugs and money laundering online at online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).

In an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, always call 999.

no