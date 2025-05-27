Football centre and community projects transform Kornos with €20 million investment

wo major projects exceeding €20 million and several smaller developments are set to significantly upgrade Kornos, with some already underway and others entering implementation phases, according to Lefkara mayor.

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) sports centre represents the largest project, with construction expected to begin in early 2026 and complete by 2028. The €18 million facility secured urban planning permission last July, with Lefkara municipality and Larnaca Sports Organisation agreeing to handle building permits.

UEFA and FIFA programmes will finance the project alongside CFA funds, creating a central stadium seating 1,500 spectators for youth national team matches, three training pitches, athlete accommodation and support facilities. The complex will include a synthetic turf pitch hosting youth championship matches and house CFA offices.

“The municipal district of Kornos is expected to change radically over the next two to three years. Every announcement must be scheduled and implementable, and this is my goal for the seven districts of Lefkara Municipality. Politics is judged by work, not by models,” mayor Sofocles told Phileleftheros.

A €2 million multipurpose centre forms the second major project, with construction already commenced and completion expected within three years. The facility will feature an events hall, conference space and parking areas.

“I regret to observe that a district with a large population and tremendous development prospects did not have a space that could host events for schools, organised groups and the municipality,” the Lefkara mayor noted.

Additional developments include a citizen service centre, agreed following meetings with the transport minister and postal services director, and two parks under construction in Kornos district.

The municipality is negotiating to purchase a space from the former Cooperation movement where women create red clay pottery, part of the area’s heritage. The site would continue operations in new form, offering experiential workshops and becoming a museum for tourists and students.

“It is a long-standing request, which I received from all organised groups and mainly I received the anxiety of residents that this craft began to be lost because there are no incentives,” Sofocles said.

The mayor reiterated requests for a technical school in Kornos, announced by the President of the Republic and expected to be announced in coming days.

The CFA project will be officially announced at a press conference on 19 June.

