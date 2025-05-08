FM says Cyprus advocates for a structured, continuous EU – US dialogue

Cyprus advocates for a structured, intensive and continuous dialogue between the EU and the US, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said upon his arrival at the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) in Warsaw. He also said that Cyprus fully supports enlargement on the basis of merit and established conditionalities.

According to a press release by the Ministry, in his statement, Kombos referred to the agenda saying that they will start with a meeting with David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom and described the country as “a natural ally of the European Union”.

The UK, he said, is in a unique position, because it has been part of the European family for decades.

We believe, the Cypriot FM added, that we should work for a special relationship with the UK.

On Thursday, he went on to say, they will discuss the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and, the EU-US relations.

The two issues are naturally interrelated, and Cyprus advocates for a structured, intensive and continuous dialogue between the EU and the US, Kombos stressed.

He said that following the Gymnich meeting, the Polish Presidency will host an informal lunch with the participation of nine candidate countries.

“The focus will be on hybrid threats, and Cyprus will once again highlight the need to enrich the EU’s toolbox for tailored made solutions and rapid response,” the Foreign Minister added.

Kombos noted that “we should not hesitate to name those responsible and, of course, we should not shy away from looking beyond the usual suspects.”

Regarding enlargement, the Foreign Minister said, “Cyprus is fully in favour of enlargement on the basis of merits and established conditionalities.”

“This is the path, and we encourage all aspiring member states to focus on compliance with the rules rather than focusing on the creation of exceptions,” he concluded.