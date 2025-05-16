Fly tipper successfully prosecuted following Enfield Council surveillance

A man who illegally dumped household waste from a van onto a public road in Edmonton has been successfully prosecuted following a successful investigation by Enfield Council’s Waste Enforcement Team.

Council officers studied footage from mobile waste enforcement CCTV cameras, that showed Mr Ion Prundaru, 55, a former Enfield resident, who now lives in Ilford, dumping several items of household rubbish from a white van in Kenninghall Road, Edmonton.

Ion Prundaru carried out the illegal activity during the evening of 6 July 2024.

On 17 April 2025, Ion Prundaru pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him at Thames Magistrates Court in east London.

Ion Prundaru now has a criminal record. The District Judge sentenced him to a 12-month Community Order for 60 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay the Council’s costs of £800 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Following investigations by Enfield Council’s Waste Enforcement Team, the case was first heard on 6 February 2025 at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, where Ion Prundaru failed to attend, so the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

On 16 April 2025, he was arrested and was held in custody for 24 hours, before appearing at Thames Magistrates Court the following day for a sentencing hearing.

Cabinet Member for Transport and Waste at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, said: “We are working hard to achieve cleaner streets. We are using all of our powers to tackle individuals who dump rubbish on our roads. I would like to thank the Council’s waste enforcement team for their hard work in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

“The message is clear. If you illegally dump your rubbish on our streets, we will find you and we will prosecute you. I would urge any resident who witnesses this type of illegal and antisocial behaviour to contact us so we can investigate.”

For further information on the work of the Council’s Waste Enforcement Unit visit:

https://www.enfield.gov.uk/services/rubbish-and-recycling/fly-tipping-litter-and-public-bins/enfield-waste-enforcement

Mr Ion Prundaru knowingly caused controlled waste, consisting of various wastes, to be deposited on land other than in accordance with an environmental permit, contrary to section 33(1)(a), 33(5) and 33(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Picture – A white van used by Ion Prundaru to dump rubbish on the highway.