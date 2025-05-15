Flat fire – Walthamstow

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters tackled a fire at a block of flats on Collendale Road in Walthamstow.

Part of two flats on the fifth and sixth floor were alight. Part of the roof was also alight. Around 36 people were evacuated from the building as a result of the fire. A woman and a baby were treated on scene by London Ambulance Service.

Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders were used at the scene as water towers to help fight the fire from above. The Brigade’s drone team were also in attendance, helping to provide the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the incident.

Crews will remain on scene into the evening.

Control Officers took the first of 51 calls at 1335 and mobilised crews from Walthamstow, Tottenham, Hornsey and surrounding fire stations to the scene. The fire was under control by 1626.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.