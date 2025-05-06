Flat fire – Enfield

Firefighters have issued a reminder of their smoking safety advice following a fire at a residential block of flats on Exeter Road in Enfield.

Half of a kitchen was damaged and a balcony was destroyed by the fire. Three people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and was caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If you’re a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it. If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life.

“With the dry weather conditions that London has been seeing and will continue to see, any fire can quickly get out of control. It only takes a small spark to ignite dry grass, shrubs, or litter and many grass and land fires are caused by discarded cigarettes and matches.

“Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows and if you are smoking on your balcony, have an ashtray to hand, and don’t flick your ashes off the balcony. “

Control Officers took the call at 1506 and mobilised four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Enfield, Chingford and Edmonton fire stations to the scene. The incident was over for firefighters at 1617.

Smoking safety top tips

It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.

Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on armchairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.

Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.