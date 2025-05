Wednesday 28th May 2025

UEFA Conference League Final

Real Betis v Chelsea 20:00 TNT Sports

Saturday 31st May 2025

UEFA Champions League Final

PSG v Inter Milan kick off 20:00 TNT Sports

Sunday 1st June 2025

National League

Promotion Play-offs – Final

Oldham Athletic v Southend United 15:00

Wednesday 4th June 2025

UEFA Nations League

Semi-finals

Germany v Portugal 20:00