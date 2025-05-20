Fixtures
Wednesday 21st May 2025
UEFA Europa League
Final
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 20:00 TNT Sports
Thursday 22nd May 2025
Greek Super League
Relegation Round
Levadiakos v Volos NFC
Panaitolikos v Panserraikos
Athens Kallithea v Lamia
Saturday 24th May 2025
Cyprus Cup Final
AEK v Pafos
UEFA Women’s Champions League
Final
Arsenal v Barcelona Lisbon 17:00 TNT Sports
Scottish Cup
Final
Aberdeen v Celtic 15:00
Championship
Promotion Play-offs – Final
Sheffield United v Sunderland 15:01 Sky Sports
Sunday 25th 2025
Premier League
Bournemouth v Leicester City 16:00
Fulham v Manchester City 16:00
Ipswich Town v West Ham United 16:00
Liverpool versus Crystal Palace 16:00
Manchester United v Aston Villa 16:00
Newcastle United v Everton 16:00
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea 16:00
Southampton v Arsenal 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 16:00
Wolves v Brentford 16:00
League One
Promotion Play-offs – Final
Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient 13:01 Sky Sports
Monday 26th May 2025
League Two
Promotion Play-offs – Final
AFC Wimbledon v Walsall 15:01 Sky Sports
Wednesday 28th May 2025
UEFA Conference League
Final
Real Betis v Chelsea 20:00 TNT Sports
Leave a Reply