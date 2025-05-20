Wednesday 21st May 2025

UEFA Europa League

Final

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 20:00 TNT Sports

Thursday 22nd May 2025

Greek Super League

Relegation Round

Levadiakos v Volos NFC

Panaitolikos v Panserraikos

Athens Kallithea v Lamia

Saturday 24th May 2025

Cyprus Cup Final

AEK v Pafos

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Final

Arsenal v Barcelona Lisbon 17:00 TNT Sports

Scottish Cup

Final

Aberdeen v Celtic 15:00

Championship

Promotion Play-offs – Final

Sheffield United v Sunderland 15:01 Sky Sports

Sunday 25th 2025

Premier League

Bournemouth v Leicester City 16:00

Fulham v Manchester City 16:00

Ipswich Town v West Ham United 16:00

Liverpool versus Crystal Palace 16:00

Manchester United v Aston Villa 16:00

Newcastle United v Everton 16:00

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea 16:00

Southampton v Arsenal 16:00

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton 16:00

Wolves v Brentford 16:00

League One

Promotion Play-offs – Final

Charlton Athletic v Leyton Orient 13:01 Sky Sports

Monday 26th May 2025

League Two

Promotion Play-offs – Final

AFC Wimbledon v Walsall 15:01 Sky Sports

Wednesday 28th May 2025

UEFA Conference League

Final

Real Betis v Chelsea 20:00 TNT Sports