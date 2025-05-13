Wednesday 14th May 2025

Greek Super League

Relegation Round

Athens Kallithea v Panserraikos

Levadiakos v Panaitolikos

Volos NFC v Lamia

Thursday 15th May 2025

League One

Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals

Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers 20:00 Sky Sports

Aggregate score Charlton Athletic 0, Wycombe Wanderers 0

(Agg 0-0)

Friday 16th May 2025

Premier League

Aston Villa v Tottenham 19:30

Chelsea v Manchester United 20:15 Sky Sports

League Two

Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals

Walsall v Chesterfield 20:00 Sky Sports

Aggregate score Walsall 2, Chesterfield 0

(Agg 2-0)

Saturday 17th May 2025

FA Cup Final

Crystal Palace v Manchester City 16:30 BBC1 ITV!

League Two

Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals

AFC Wimbledon v Notts County 12:30 Sky Sports

Aggregate score

AFC Wimbledon 1, Notts County 0

(Agg 1-0)

Sunday 18th May 2025

Premier League

Everton v Southampton 12:00 TNT Sports

West Ham v Nottingham Forest 14:15 Sky Sports

Brentford v Fulham 15:00

Leicester City v Ipswich Town 15:00

Arsenal v Newcastle United 16:30 Sky Sports

Women’s FA Cup

Final

Chelsea v Manchester United 13:30 BBC1

Cypriot Football

Pafos v AEK Larnaca

Apollon v Aris Limassol

Omonia Nicosia v APOEL

Greek Super League

Relegation Round

Lamia v Panaitolikos 18:00

Panserraikos vLevadiakos 18:00

Volos NFC v Athens Kallithea 18:00

Monday 19th May 2025

Premier League

Brighton v Liverpool 20:00 Sky Sports

Tuesday 20th 2025

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00

Manchester City v Bournemouth kick off 20:00 Sky Sports

Wednesday 21st 2025

UEFA Europa League

Final

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 20:00 TNT Sports

Thursday 22nd 2025

Greek Super League

Relegation Round

Athens Kallithea v Lamia 18:00

Levadiakos v Volos NFC 18:00

Panaitolikos v Panserraikos 18:00