Fixtures
Wednesday 14th May 2025
Greek Super League
Relegation Round
Athens Kallithea v Panserraikos
Levadiakos v Panaitolikos
Volos NFC v Lamia
Thursday 15th May 2025
League One
Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals
Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers 20:00 Sky Sports
Aggregate score Charlton Athletic 0, Wycombe Wanderers 0
(Agg 0-0)
Friday 16th May 2025
Premier League
Aston Villa v Tottenham 19:30
Chelsea v Manchester United 20:15 Sky Sports
League Two
Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals
Walsall v Chesterfield 20:00 Sky Sports
Aggregate score Walsall 2, Chesterfield 0
(Agg 2-0)
Saturday 17th May 2025
FA Cup Final
Crystal Palace v Manchester City 16:30 BBC1 ITV!
League Two
Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals
AFC Wimbledon v Notts County 12:30 Sky Sports
Aggregate score
AFC Wimbledon 1, Notts County 0
(Agg 1-0)
Sunday 18th May 2025
Premier League
Everton v Southampton 12:00 TNT Sports
West Ham v Nottingham Forest 14:15 Sky Sports
Brentford v Fulham 15:00
Leicester City v Ipswich Town 15:00
Arsenal v Newcastle United 16:30 Sky Sports
Women’s FA Cup
Final
Chelsea v Manchester United 13:30 BBC1
Cypriot Football
Pafos v AEK Larnaca
Apollon v Aris Limassol
Omonia Nicosia v APOEL
Greek Super League
Relegation Round
Lamia v Panaitolikos 18:00
Panserraikos vLevadiakos 18:00
Volos NFC v Athens Kallithea 18:00
Monday 19th May 2025
Premier League
Brighton v Liverpool 20:00 Sky Sports
Tuesday 20th 2025
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00
Manchester City v Bournemouth kick off 20:00 Sky Sports
Wednesday 21st 2025
UEFA Europa League
Final
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United 20:00 TNT Sports
Thursday 22nd 2025
Greek Super League
Relegation Round
Athens Kallithea v Lamia 18:00
Levadiakos v Volos NFC 18:00
Panaitolikos v Panserraikos 18:00
