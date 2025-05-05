Fixtures
Wednesday 7th May 2025
UEFA Champions League
Semi-finals
2nd Leg
PSG v Arsenal 20:00 TNT Sports
Thursday 8th May 2025
UEFA Europa League
Semi-finals
2nd Leg
Bodø / Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur 20:00
Manchester United v Athletic Club 20:00
UEFA Conference League
Semi-finals
2nd Leg
Chelsea v Djurgården 20:00 TNT Sports
Fiorentina v Real Betis 20:00 TNT SportsChampionship
Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals
1st Leg
Bristol City v Sheffield United 20:00 Sky SportsTV
Friday 9th May 2025
Cyprus Football
Relegation Round
Nea Salamis v Anorthosis
Championship
Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals
1st Leg
Coventry City v Sunderland 20:00 Sky Sports TV
Saturday10th May 2025
Premier League
Fulham v Everton 15:00
Ipswich Town v Brentford 15:00
Southampton v Manchester City kick off 15:00
Wolves v Brighton
Bournemouth v Aston Villa 17:30 Sky Sports TV
Greek Super League
Conference League Play-off Group
Aris v Asteras Tripolis
Atromitos v OFI
Relegation Round
Lamia v Panserraikos
Levadiakos v Athens Kallithea
Panaitolikos v Volos NFC
Sunday 11th May 2025
Premier League
Newcastle v Chelsea 12:00
Manchester United v West Ham 14:15
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City 14:15 Sky Sports TV
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace 14:15
Liverpool v Arsenal 16:30 Sky Sports TV
Cyprus Football
Relegation Round
Omonia Aradippou v Omonia 29s
AEL v Karmiotissa
Enosis v Ethnikos Achna
Greek Super League
Championship Round
PAOK v AEK Athens
Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus
Monday 12th May 2024
Cyprus Football League
APOEL v Pafos
Aris Limassol v Omonia Nicosia
AEK Larnaca v Apollon
Championship
Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals
2nd leg
Sheffield United v Bristol City 20:00 Sky Sports TV
Tuesday 13th May 2025
Championship
Promotion Play-offs – Semi-finals
2nd Leg
Sunderland v Coventry City 20:00 Sky Sports TV
Wednesday 14th May 2025
Greek Super League
Relegation Round
Athens Kallithea v Panserraikos
Levadiakos v Panaitolikos
Volos NFC v Lamia
Leave a Reply