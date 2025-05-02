Friday 2nd May 2025

Premier League

Manchester City v Wolves 20.00 Sky Sports

Saturday 3rd May 2025

Premier League

Aston Villa v Fulham 12:30 TNT Sports

Everton v Ipswich Town 15:00

Leicester City v Southampton 15:00

Arsenal v Bournemouth 17:30 Sky Sports

Cyprus Relegation Group

Ethnikos Achna v AEL

Greek Super League

Conference League Play-off Group

Asteras Tripolis v Atromitos 18:00

OFI v Aris 18:00

Sunday 4th May 2025

Premier League

Brentford v Manchester United 14:00

Brighton v Newcastle United 14:00 Sky Sports

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur 14:00

Chelsea v Liverpool 16:30 Sky Sports

Cyprus Football

Championship Group

Omonia Nicosia v Apollon

Pafos v Aris Limassol

AEK Larnaca v APOEL

Greek Super League

Championship Round

AEK Athens v Panathinaikos 18:00

Olympiakos Piraeus v PAOK 18:00

Monday 5th May 2025

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 20:00 Sky Sports

Vanarama National League

Fylde v Barnet 15.00

Cyprus Relegation Group

Anorthosis v Enosis

Karmiotissa v Omonia Aradippou

Omonia 29is v Nea Salamis

Greek Super League

Relegation Round

Athens Kallithea v Panaitolikos 16:00

Panserraikos v Volos NFC 16:00

Lamia v Levadiakos 18:00

Tuesday 6th May 2025

UEFA Champions League

Semi-finals

2nd Leg

Inter Milan v Barcelona 20:00 TNT Sports

Wednesday 7th May 2025

UEFA Champions League

Semi-finals

2nd Leg

PSG v Arsenal 20:00 TNT Sports

Thursday 8th May 2025

UEFA Europa League

Semi-finals

2nd Leg

Bodø / Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur 20:00

Manchester United v Athletic Club 20:00

UEFA Conference League

Semi-finals

2nd Leg

Chelsea v Djurgården 20:00 TNT Sports

Fiorentina v Real Betis 20:00 TNT Sports