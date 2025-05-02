Fixtures
Friday 2nd May 2025
Premier League
Manchester City v Wolves 20.00 Sky Sports
Saturday 3rd May 2025
Premier League
Aston Villa v Fulham 12:30 TNT Sports
Everton v Ipswich Town 15:00
Leicester City v Southampton 15:00
Arsenal v Bournemouth 17:30 Sky Sports
Cyprus Relegation Group
Ethnikos Achna v AEL
Greek Super League
Conference League Play-off Group
Asteras Tripolis v Atromitos 18:00
OFI v Aris 18:00
Sunday 4th May 2025
Premier League
Brentford v Manchester United 14:00
Brighton v Newcastle United 14:00 Sky Sports
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur 14:00
Chelsea v Liverpool 16:30 Sky Sports
Cyprus Football
Championship Group
Omonia Nicosia v Apollon
Pafos v Aris Limassol
AEK Larnaca v APOEL
Greek Super League
Championship Round
AEK Athens v Panathinaikos 18:00
Olympiakos Piraeus v PAOK 18:00
Monday 5th May 2025
Premier League
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest 20:00 Sky Sports
Vanarama National League
Fylde v Barnet 15.00
Cyprus Relegation Group
Anorthosis v Enosis
Karmiotissa v Omonia Aradippou
Omonia 29is v Nea Salamis
Greek Super League
Relegation Round
Athens Kallithea v Panaitolikos 16:00
Panserraikos v Volos NFC 16:00
Lamia v Levadiakos 18:00
Tuesday 6th May 2025
UEFA Champions League
Semi-finals
2nd Leg
Inter Milan v Barcelona 20:00 TNT Sports
Wednesday 7th May 2025
UEFA Champions League
Semi-finals
2nd Leg
PSG v Arsenal 20:00 TNT Sports
Thursday 8th May 2025
UEFA Europa League
Semi-finals
2nd Leg
Bodø / Glimt v Tottenham Hotspur 20:00
Manchester United v Athletic Club 20:00
UEFA Conference League
Semi-finals
2nd Leg
Chelsea v Djurgården 20:00 TNT Sports
Fiorentina v Real Betis 20:00 TNT Sports
