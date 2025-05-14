Fit for fun

The benefits of getting fit should not just be about achieving a certain physique to look great for the summer season and on holiday. Getting fit should be about a path to a healthier, happier life and lifestyle – a holistic investment in your long-term health, well-being and overall quality of life.

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining physical fitness often takes a backseat to daily responsibilities, and some only put the work in for special occasions – a party, wedding or just for the beach display. With the shock of yo-yo dieting and on and off intense training, how much can that body be put through without it taking its toll. Sometimes all that inconsistency with a sudden blast of workout can put a lot of pressure on the body. Being consistent is actually the key to good health, engaging in regular workouts, improving your diet by simple changes are more profound and far reaching. Those workouts do not require you to spend endless hours in the gym, it simply means including some aerobic, cardio work, some weight baring exercises, and maintaining flexibility with good stretching exercise – all these things can be included in your daily activities.

Remember, the more muscle you have, the more food the body requires to actually maintain it because it is more metabolically active, meaning it requires more energy for its cellular processes, including protein synthesis and repair, burning more calories even at rest; muscle cells constantly need energy for contraction and relaxation, contributing to a higher basal metabolic rate (BMR). Muscles require more fuel just to exist and function efficiently, so you can eat much more, sounds like a win-win to me.

Just by keeping active through the day, carrying bags of groceries regularly, moving things around the home when vacuuming, or some hard digging out in the garden, can work for weight training exercises. Cleaning those mirrors, windows, doors and walls, or changing the bedding can work for stretching and flexibility, so get spring cleaning going as well and clear out some cupboards actively. The point to remember is whatever you are doing, make each movement count – your life depends on it.

Regular exercise strengthens the heart, reduces blood pressure, boosts the immune system and helps maintain a healthy body weight. It helps decrease the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers.

Exercise can boost stamina and reduce fatigue; even though one can feel a little tired immediately after, the body gradually becomes more efficient in dealing with exercise, and daily tasks become easier and less exhausting.

The fitness routines, especially those that involve moderate to vigorous physical activity, have been linked to improved sleep quality. With regular exercise, the body falls asleep faster and can enjoy a deeper, more restorative sleep, essential for both physical and mental recovery.

By staying active, it can support brain health by enhancing memory, sharpening focus and improving cognitive function. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, promotes growth of neural connections and is a powerful mood enhancer – physical activity releases endorphins, the natural chemicals in the brain that act as painkillers and mood elevators. Getting fit can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress, promoting better emotional resilience and mental clarity. This of course can help with coping in whatever life throws at us and making clearer judgment and better decisions in handling a variety of situations.

Attending group fitness classes, be it walking clubs, sports teams, or any active hobbies, can offer the chance to connect with others, a sense of belonging, and with a social interaction combined with physical activity, it can be a strong motivator to stick to a routine and enjoy the journey and life itself in having and maintaining friendships.

Getting fit can help you live not only a longer life but a better one. A fit body is more resilient, flexible and capable of handling the demands of life. As one ages, staying active helps maintain mobility and independence.

Getting fit will be one of the most powerful decisions and investments you can make for yourself. It is not about comparison, perfection or being in competitive sports, it is about progress within yourself and taking steps to be a better version of yourself with strength, stamina and improved health for now and the future years.

Find forms of those activities that you enjoy – walking, dancing, swimming, martial arts, yoga – just do the things you love with your children and loved ones, and then nothing will feel like a chore but just pure fun and quality time with those people you want to be around.

Have fun with what you love, eat well, sleep well and love life!

