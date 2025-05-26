Film Reviews

FILM OF THE WEEK

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING in IMAX



It is a miracle that this franchise, which began its long journey back in 1996, is still going strong. It was based on the popular television series from the sixties, and like a fine wine, it is getting better and more spectacular as the years go by.

The action picks up where DEAD RECKONING PART ONE ends, and it opens with an urgent voiceover summing up the action from previous episodes efficiently delivered by Angela Bassett as the President of U.S.A. The first half hour is all plotting and a reminder of what happened previously before the explosive action finally begins.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) once again begins a race against time to save the world from a sinister AI known as the entity that threatens to extinguish the whole universe. He gets solid support from his loyal team members Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), as well as from the classy new associate Grace (Hayley Attwell). But like all the previous instalments of this hugely successful franchise, the biggest draw is the presence of Cruise, a risk-taking actor capable of doing much more than his own stunts.

The aerial sequences surpass even his recent TOP GUN MAVERICK set pieces but here, it is the underwater scenes in the sinking submarine that will simply take the breath away, especially if experienced on the giant IMAX screen.

It may be long and over extended, but it certainly delivers!

A NEW KIND OF WILDERNESS



Silje Evensmo Jacobsen’s exceptional documentary follows the story of Maria and Nik, a loving couple who live a carefree existence along with their children on a remote farm in Norway. Their four children Ulv, Falk, Freja and Ronja are happy to receive home schooling, and part of their daily education is to share a symbiotic life with the farm’s animals as well as with nature. But their perfect world is shattered when they are forced to confront a tragedy that will change their lives forever…

It is a truly inspirational film, superbly photographed and eloquently told in the words of this adorable family. Jacobsen spent a long time following the Paynes and his camera becomes a crucial part of the family and a witness, especially during the time of their struggle in seeking a new way of life and in coming to terms with their grief.

It is never sentimental, it is deeply moving, and it is essential viewing!

HALLOW ROAD



Babak Anvari, the director of the brilliant Iranian horror UNDER THE SHADOW, makes great use of William Gillies’ sharply written screenplay.

It is the middle of the night when two parents (Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys) receive a distressed call from their teenage daughter that she accidentally hit someone near Hollow Road. They immediately jump in their car and race to get to her and while driving, they try to guide her in how to resuscitate the victim…

It is an intense thriller in the style of films like LOCKE and THE GUILTY where the action is confined to single locations and it is the words that speak volumes. Both Pike and Rhys deserve awards for their remarkable performances under Anvari’s eagle-eyed direction.

WITH LOVE, MEGHAN



Meghan Markle puts her acting skills and effortless charm to great use in this hugely enjoyable television series.

She is the perfect host and in each out of eight episodes, she invites a different guest to share cooking tips and tricks as well as taste bud treats and unexpected delights. She is inventive in her choice of products and her cooking presentation is deceptively simple. She feels comfortable and natural in this environment, is generous to her guests and under Michael Steed’s unobtrusive direction she simply shines.

You don’t have to be a food fanatic to enjoy this series. (Netflix)

COMA



Bertrand Bonello, the experimental French filmmaker of ZOMBI CHILD, changes direction for this fascinating but uneven project. His screenplay follows the story of an eighteen-year-old (Louise Labeque), who spends most of her time isolated in her bedroom concerned about her future. Her only escape is to follow the enigmatic vlogger Patricia Coma (Julia Faure), who makes matters for the young teenager even more confusing…

Bonello’s attempt to combine different styles in his storytelling is not always successful and it often feels a bit pretentious. (MUBI)

