Film Reviews

FINAL DESTINATION: BLOODLINES in IMAX



Who would have thought that a little horror movie from 2000 would still be going strong after all these years? The original was a genuine delight – a totally unpredictable disaster/horror about a young man’s premonition that the plane that he is about to board for a flight to Paris is about to explode. It sprung two sequels with a similar premise where its young protagonists attempt in vain to cheat death.

In 2009, the fourth in the series is now called THE FINAL DESTINATION, which makes great use of 3D effects. Even though FINAL DESTINATION 5 was not that memorable, it played like a prequel and brought the series full circle and now 14 years later, the latest chapter of this superior horror boasts a brilliant opening which is set at the top of a newly constructed rotating tower. There is music, dancing and joy before disaster of epic proportions destroys everything and years later college student Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) is plagued by this violent recurring nightmare…

This long-awaited sequel plays with the regular format and introduces its new characters as the action develops. Unlike the previous chapters they are not featured in the prologue, which makes it harder to identify with. But on the plus side, it includes effective touches, themes and gimmicks from the previous movies. It may lose some of its momentum towards the end, but it is a worthwhile trip and looks spectacular on the giant IMAX screen.

THE MARCHING BAND



Emmanuel Courcol’s wonderful film is one of the most celebrated French movies of the year. His multi-layered screenplay, co-written with Irene Muscari, follows the story of Thibaut (Benjamin Lavernhe), a well renowned conductor, who, as fate would have it, discovers he is adopted and has also a brother. He manages to track down his younger brother Jimmy (Pierre Lottin), who works in a factory cafeteria and enjoys playing the trombone for the factory’s marching band. The two brothers have practically nothing in common apart from their passionate love for music, which brings them together in the most unexpected way…

This is much more than a French BRASSED OFF – it celebrates music, brotherly love and sacrifice that will touch even the coldest of hearts. The acting and direction are of the highest order and are delivered without a hint of sentimentality. See it before the inevitable Hollywood remake.

E.1027 – EILEEN GRAY AND THE HOUSE BY THE SEA



This ambitious drama documentary by avant-garde filmmakers Beatrice Minger and Christoph Schaub, brings to life the story of innovative Irish architect Eileen Gray.

E.1027 is the name of her modernist villa which was built in the 1920s on the French Riviera – the envy of Le Corbusier as well as the whole architectural world. Certain scenes which are filmed on location at E.1027 in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin work remarkably well, but the ones reconstructed in the studio feel stagey and awkward.

Towards the end of the movie there is some terrific archive material with the real Eileen Gray which makes one want to know more about this unique and groundbreaking artist.

CROSSING



Swedish/Georgian director Levan Akin follows his brilliant AND THEN WE DANCED with another compelling piece of filmmaking. The action opens in Georgia and follows the story of Lia (Mzia Arabuli), a retired schoolteacher who, along with her young neighbour Achi (Lucas Kankava), embarks on a journey to Istanbul hoping to track down her long-lost niece Tekla, a transgender woman…

It is a beautiful, daring film from a remarkable filmmaker that manages to cross borders while exploring taboo subjects that most films shy away from. Arabuli and Kankava work brilliantly together as the two unlike travelling companions. Deniz Dumanli is also excellent as Evrim, the transgender lawyer who puts the strangers on their right track. A film of great humanity told with sensitivity and style. (MUBI)

ONE DAY



David Nicholls’ 2009 novel, which follows the 14-year relationship between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, was originally adapted for the big screen in 2011 with Anne Hathaway and Jim Burgess in the leading roles. In this 14-part television series, Emma Morley is now played by Ambika Mod and Dexter Mayhew by Leo Woodall, the young students who first meet on 15th July 1988 – the day of their graduation from the University of Edinburgh. Each year the bond for each other grows even stronger, even though they live totally separate lives and hardly see one another…

This format works brilliantly for television and offers a magnificent opportunity for its young actors. Ambika Mod first made an impression in THIS IS GOING TO HURT while Leo Woodhall was recently seen in BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY and both are destined for a bright future. (Netflix)

