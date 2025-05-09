Film Reviews

FILM OF THE WEEK

MOTEL DESTINO



Following the success of FIREBRAND, Brazilian/Algerian director Karim Ainouz returns to his roots with another compelling film set in Brazil. His screenplay, which is co-written with Wislan Esmeraldo and Mauricio Zacharias, follows the story of Heraldo (Iago Xavier), a 21-year-old young man struggling to make ends meet while treading a dangerous life with his older brother on the coast of Ceara. Both siblings are under the control of a ruthless gang leader, but one-night Heraldo’s life takes an unexpected turn when he ends up with an attractive young woman in a roadside sex motel for a passionate night of sex, which turns sour the following morning when the woman steals his money and locks him in the sex suite. He is rescued by Dayana (Nataly Rocha), who along with her husband Elias (Fabio Assuncao) run the motel and offer him an opportunity to start work there…

It is a deeply atmospheric film superbly directed by Ainouz, who uses the open spaces under the burning sun as well as the neon light setting to great effect. It is sensual and dangerous and recalls film noir classics like THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS twice and is strikingly photographed by Helene Louvant, the celebrated cinematographer of THE LOST DAUGHTER and LA CHIMERA. The three protagonists work brilliantly together in this sexually explicit menage a trois.

THE UNINVITED



This well-structured and intriguing social satire marks the remarkable feature film debut from writer/director Nadia Commers. Her engaging film boasts a terrific and yet another scene stealing performance from the veteran Lois Smith as the title’s uninvited guest. Her long filmography includes an early role in EAST OF EDEN opposite James Dean before memorable performances in MINORITY REPORT, LADY BIRD and MARJORIE PRIME. Rose (Elizabeth Reaser) and Sammy (Walton Goggins) are busy organising a party at the luxurious Hollywood Hills mansion until an unexpected stranger turns up at their gate insisting that this is her house…

The title may suggest horror and the premise where unlikable showbiz people gather together is probably too familiar, but overall the film is lifted to a different dimension once the wonderful Lois Smith enters the scene – her striking presence brings tenderness and humanity to a rather cold and stagey environment. The film is worth seeing just for her deeply moving performance alone!

THUNDERBOLTS in IMAX



Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the cinema, here comes yet another Marvel superhero adventure. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), along with the Thunderbolts team Bucky Barnes (Sebastain Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), manage to escape the lethal trap set by Valentina de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and soon after they embark on a new dangerous mission…

The ROBOT AND FRANK director Jake Schreier is at the helm and delivers the goods despite the overfamiliar premise. The actors give efficient performances and even the striking Pugh and Dreyfus are threatened to be eclipsed by the special effects and the feeling of déjà vu.

WHERE DRAGONS LIVE



Suzanne Raes’ engaging documentary follows the Impey family as they prepare to sell their family home in Oxfordshire. Now the parents are dead, it is time for Harriet and her siblings to re-live their childhood memories while packing photographs and other precious belongings from a bygone era. Their own children are also part of this activity and are very much impressed by their grandparents’ stories in England as well as in India.

It is a watchable and imaginatively told film about a privileged family and their precious memories that many people will identify with.

GASOLINE RAINBOW



The Ross Brothers follow five teenagers on a road trip as they leave Oregon behind for one last adventure before they start high school. It is a fine blend of fiction with reality – it is basically a coming-of age story that turns into an engaging road movie told in the five teenagers’ own words. This journey through the American West is unlike any other, it is superbly directed by these two great visionary directors and is stunningly photographed against panoramic vistas. (MUBI)

THE CALENDAR KILLER



This creepy thriller from Germany is stylishly directed by Adolfo J. Kolmerer, who follows the story of Jules, a man on the telephone working for a support line for women and guiding them how to get home safely. It is a quiet Saturday evening until he receives a distressed call from Klara, who claims that she is about to die by the notorious Calendar Killer…

It is intriguing and tense and is keeping the suspense till the end. It reminds the brilliant Swedish film THE GUILTY which was remade by Hollywood with Jake Gyllenhaal in the leading role and I wouldn’t be surprised if this goes the same route. (Prime)

