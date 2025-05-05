Film Reviews

FILM OF THE WEEK



THE FRIEND

The eclectic writing/directing duo Scott McGehee and David Siegel first made an impression with their brilliant debut SUTURE back in 1993, before they cemented their reputation with the equally remarkable THE DEEP END in 2001.

This time their intelligent screenplay is based on the novel by Sigrid Nunez, which follows the story of Iris (Naomi Watts), a dedicated writer and teacher whose peaceful existence is turned upside down when her best friend and mentor Walter (Bill Murray) suddenly dies. Even though Walter was married not once but three times, he chose his friend Iris to look after his beloved dog Apollo. However, Apollo is not your average little pet – he is a gigantic Great Dane and Iris reluctantly agrees to look after him for a while until she finds him a suitable home. Apollo takes over Iris’ small New York apartment and to make matters worse, she is not allowed to keep pets, which forces the owners to issue her with an eviction…

It is witty and classy thanks to Watts’ striking presence who is as brilliant as ever and shares an adorable chemistry with Bing as the lovable Dane. The whole cast, which also includes Ann Dowd and Carla Gugino is perfect, but its biggest strength is that it never sinks into sentimentality – the firm direction manages to keep a fine line between comedy and drama.



THE ACCOUNTANT 2

Gavin O’Connor’s THE ACCOUNTANT is surprisingly getting a sequel nine years after its initial release and to be perfectly frank, I didn’t find the original that memorable anyway. It introduced the character of Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), the eccentric and highly skilled accountant who, this time is recruited by Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) to solve the murder of one of her colleagues. Christian, in his attempt to piece the puzzle together, joins forces with his estranged brother Brax (Jon Bernthal).

It is a slick and violent action thriller much more effective than the original, giving more emphasis on the two brothers’ relationship. Affleck and Bernthal work well together especially when they are not shooting everything and everyone that steps in their way.



SLOW

This terrific film from Lithuania’s Marija Kavtaradze follows the story of Elena (Greta Grineviciute), a sensual and free-spirited dancer who forms an unlikely bond with Dovydas (Kestutis Cicenas), a sign language interpreter. Elean believes she has found her soul mate until Dovydas unexpectedly reveals that he is asexual…

It is a tender, slow burning film about relationships and the understanding of each other’s needs and is very much worth experiencing. (MUBI)



ZERO DAY

Robert De Niro acting in a television series is a truly rare event which makes this stylish but uneven project even more disappointing. He plays George Mullen, a former U.S. President who becomes head of the Zero Day Commission following a dreadful cyber-attack that causes chaos and disruption across the country. His mission is to find the perpetrators but first he must exorcise his own demons…

It is a promising premise with an intriguing first episode which is perfectly complimented by De Niro’s strong presence. He is well supported by a hand-picked cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Angela Bassett in key roles but unfortunately the action fizzles out by the end and never fulfilling its potential. (Netflix)

George Savvides