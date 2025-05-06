“Fare” cop – London black cab driver pleads guilty to dealing drugs from taxi

A London taxi driver who used his cab to collect and sell drugs has pleaded guilty at Inner London Crown Court to the supply of cocaine.

Between 1 March 2022 and 5 July 2023, Michael Redgrave, 57, of Cornwall Road, Lambeth, acted as a drug dealer and courier, delivering cocaine in the City of London and surrounding areas.

Following an extensive investigation by the City of London Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team, Redgrave was arrested after he was stopped in his taxi outside St Pancras Station on 3 August 2023.

Redgrave was arrested as part of a wider operation in connection to the sale of cocaine in the City.

Detective Constable Matt Cooper, in the Serious Organised Crime Team at the City of London Police, said:

“By using his position as a legitimate cabbie, Redgrave supplied drugs in the City thinking he would be able to evade police. Our extensive evidence proved vital in his guilty plea.

“The City of London Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team are taking action to disrupt and pursue those involved in the supply of Class A drugs on the streets of London.

“We continue to actively identify, investigate and prosecute all others attempting to do the same.”

Review of mobile phones seized as part of the investigation showed that Redgrave had been making multiple trips in the Square Mile to drop off drugs for clients.

GPS tracking from Redgrave’s taxi showed that his vehicle was at the locations the drug deals took place.