Exciting news! The new West Green Market opened its doors on Saturday with fresh produce, tasty treats, lots of local support and plenty of sunshine
Deputy Mayor of Haringey, Cllr Ahmed Mahbub, along with Cllr Ruth Gordon, Cabinet Member for Placemaking and the Local Economy, and West Green Ward Councillors, Cllr Sarah Williams (Deputy Leader), Cllr Seema Chandwani (Cabinet Member for Resident Services and Tackling Inequality), and Cllr Nicola Bartlett went to check out the new market
West Green Market is open every Saturday for the next 8 weeks from 10:30am – 3:30pm at Harris Primary, Phillip Lane.
Head down there next Saturday and support some great local businesses!
