Events in all cities across Cyprus mark Labour Day 2025

Events in all cities across Cyprus are being held today, May 1, to mark Labour Day 2025. The trade union organizations PEO and SEK are organizing rallies, marches, speeches, and cultural events to honour the struggles of workers and send a message of demand. The celebrations are centred in Nicosia and the main events of PEO and SEK.

SEK honours the day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to Labor, Social, and National Struggles, in front of its headquarters. This will be followed by the main event in the “Markos Drakos” hall, where the Minister of Labor, Yiannis Panayiotou, will deliver an address, with Secretary General of SEK, Andreas Matsas, as the keynote speaker.

The main event of PEO will take place in the afternoon in Eleftheria Square with a speech by PEO Secretary General, Sotiroulla Charalambous, and an address from AKEL Secretary General Stefanos Stefanou. This will be followed by a march and a joint march with Turkish Cypriot trade unions at the stadium in the buffer zone (Ledra Palace), along with an artistic program.

Similar events are organised by PEO in several other cities, in Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos and Ayia Napa.

In a written statement, the President of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, sent a message of respect and commitment to workers on the occasion of Labour Day, emphasizing that the Government continues to support social justice and job security through actions and reforms.

“For our government, the just demands of workers are at the forefront of our priorities, with sustainable and responsible policies that are not limited to rhetoric and slogans, but lead to tangible results,” he said.

He adds that the Government is working with social partners, employee and employer representatives to build a more cohesive society and a more resilient economy.

Significant results have been achieved in the first two years of government, the President notes, pointing out that these are indicative of the importance the Government attaches to improving the labour market in order to improve the quality of life of citizens.

The President highlights the creation of conditions for full employment, with the lowest unemployment rate in decades and the highest employment rate ever, the strengthening of wage adequacy, with a reduction in low wages and an increase in the middle class, and the renewal of major collective agreements with a long-term perspective, through the use of social dialogue.

He further notes the continuous upgrading of vocational training with an emphasis on green and digital skills, while also referring to the improvement of social security benefits for working parents, with more maternity leave, extended parental leave, and increased childbirth allowances, and emphasizing strengthening labour market oversight with stricter regulations, more inspections, and the use of technology to enforce legislation and combat undeclared work.

He also referred to the upgrading of the health and safety framework to protect workers from extreme weather conditions, the conditions for the storage of chemicals, and the promotion of compulsory training for safe work on construction sites.

As he notes, reform of the pension system, modernization of CoLA, improved labour regulations, and the extension of collective bargaining within the framework of the Industrial Relations Code are included in the government’s plans for the coming period. Finally, he said that he expects everyone to work constructively for the benefit of current and future generations.

We are implementing a people-centred policy for economic growth and social cohesion, Minister of Labor and Social Insurance, Yiannis Panayiotou, said on Thursday, on the occasion of Labour Day.

In a statement posted on X, the Minister of Labour said that “we celebrate Labour Day, honour the struggles and sacrifices made to secure labour rights, and stand together with all workers to improve employment terms and conditions.”

According to Panayiotou, “we are implementing a people-centered policy for economic development and social cohesion, moving toward the future with confidence and optimism, for progress and prosperity through work, which is at the centre of human life for the majority of citizens.”