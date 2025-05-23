European Parliament committee will hear the experiences of women affected by war trauma in Cyprus

A delegation from the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality (FEMM) of the European Parliament will visit Cyprus to to learn about the legacy of conflict and trauma for women and girls, including conflict-related sexual violence, according to a press release.

The aim of the mission is to hear the first-hand experiences of women affected by the 1974 Turkish invasion. Stories of loss, displacement and resilience offer invaluable insights into the lasting impact of conflict on communities and individuals and underscore the need for sustained attention to gender-based injustices, the European Parliament notes in its press release.

On Tuesday 27 May at 9:30 (Cyprus time), the delegation will meet with Aliki Hatzigeorgiou, Natassa Frederickou and Rita Karatzia, the President, Vice-President and Secretary General of the ‘ZOE vs War Violence’ foundation. This will be followed at 11:00 by a meeting with the Secretary General of the Pancyprian Federation of Women’s Organisations (POGO), Skevi Koukouma. The programme also includes a closed-door meeting on violence against women and girls during conflicts.

On Tuesday afternoon, at 14:30, the delegation will meet with the Cypriot government’s Commissioner for Gender Equality, Josie Christodoulou. This will be followed by an exchange of views with author and researcher Chrysanthos Chrysanthou. At 17:00, the delegation will visit the House of Representatives and meet the president of the body, Annita Demetriou.

The visit will end on Wednesday, 28 May, with a press conference by the delegation chair at 9:30 (local time) at EU House.

The delegation will then visit the Basket Weaving Museum in Larnaca, a symbolic gesture to highlight the importance of cultural heritage in community resilience and women’s empowerment.

The delegation is headed by Eleonora Meleti (EPP, Greece), and includes Loucas Fourlas (EPP, Cyprus), Anna Maria Cisint (PfE, Italy) and Laurence Trochu (ECR, France), with Giorgos Georgiou (Left, Cyprus) joining the delegation as an accompanying member.