European former MPs voice strong solidarity with Cyprus during House meeting in Nicosia

The House of Representatives of Cyprus hosted the Council of the European Association of Former Parliamentarians from Council of Europe (CoE) member states on Friday, in Nicosia, where participants voiced strong solidarity with Cyprus in its longstanding struggle and reaffirmed their commitment to international law, human rights, and democratic values amid ongoing global crises. Calls to end double standards in the application of international norms were also pointed out.

In her opening remarks at the Plenary, President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou pointed out Cyprus’ commitment to democratic values and cooperation within the European parliamentary framework.

“The House of Representatives of Cyprus has always attached great importance to its active and constructive engagement with the Parliamentary Assembly,” Demetriou said, stressing the country’s dedication to the Council of Europe’s core mission: “Human Rights, Democracy, and the Rule of Law.”

Highlighting the value of former parliamentarians, Demetriou said that their experience was “invaluable, through your wealth of knowledge which continues to enrich the democratic fabric of our societies and guide us in navigating today’s complex challenges.”

Addressing ongoing geopolitical crises, Demetriou stressed the need for a principled stance.

“There is no third or second category of violation of international law… It is a matter of justice, a matter of legality, and that is what we need. To avoid the double standards and we need to raise our voice against injustice,” she said.

She referred to her recent travel to Armenia, where she met with refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh: “They came to the district of Armenia, abandoned their place Artsakh. The only thing they wanted is just to return to their homeland.” Linking these events to Cyprus’ own decades-long division, she underscored the importance of European unity.

“Our strength is the European Union is the fact that we’re belonging together. To these family of values, of norms, of democracy.” she said

She added that in these “challenging, turbulent, and rapidly evolving times, both for our country and for the world at large, we need meaningful actions and forward-looking initiatives that foster cooperation, build enduring alliances, and develop common strategies to address the complex challenges that we face”.

She also stressed the need to continue to exchange knowledge, uphold shared values and democratic principles, and remain alert in defending democracy against the rising waves of populism and extremism.

President of the European Association of Former Parliamentarians, Filippo Lombardi, reiterated the association’s support for Cyprus, considering the continued division of the island.

“We are here in full solidarity because we know what has happened here 50 years ago,” Lombardi said. “Even if this occupation is now lasting more than 50 years doesn’t change anything to the fact that it’s illegal and that it is violating basic rights of countries and of people.”

Lombardi warned against unequal treatment in international affairs, saying that “we cannot have first class and second-class territorial integrity”.

President of the Cyprus Association of Former Parliamentarians, Sophoclis Fittis, stressed the organization’s efforts to promote European ideals and raise awareness of the Cyprus issue.

“The Cyprus Association of Former Parliamentarians, with the assistance of the House of Representatives, has been working actively to promote the interests of Cyprus and all Cypriots… and efforts to reach a just and viable solution that will unify Cyprus,” he said.

Fittis also expressed gratitude to those who contributed to organizing the two-day meeting, describing it as a result of “fruitful cooperation” between the association and the House of Representatives.