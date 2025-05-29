European Affairs Deputy Minister continues meetings ahead of Cyprus presidency

Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Raouna, carried out a series of meetings in Brussels as part of the preparations for Cyprus assuming the Presidency of the EU Council in 2026.

The meetings, held in Brussels from May 26 to 28, took place on the sidelines of her participation in the working dinner of the General Affairs Council (GAC) of the European Union.

A press release from Secretariat of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU 2026, said Raouna had a bilateral meeting with her Austrian counterpart, Claudia Plakolm. During the meeting, they discussed current issues on the European agenda in light of Cyprus’s upcoming EU Presidency, including the new Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), EU enlargement, migration, competitiveness, defence and security, as well as EU-Turkey relations and the Cyprus issue.

The Deputy Minister also held meetings with European Commissioners. In her meeting with Raffaele Fitto, Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms, they discussed the reinforcement of Cohesion Policy, the particularities of island member states, and the modernization of Cohesion Policy within the framework of the Mid-term Review of Cohesion Policy Programmes, as well as negotiations for the new Cohesion Policy Regulation after 2027—an area the Cypriot Presidency is set to manage extensively.

During her meeting with Jessika Roswall, Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy, Raouna discussed the Commission’s new Water Resilience Strategy—an area of high importance for Cyprus and the upcoming Presidency—as well as legislation related to Circular Economy and the EU Strategy for Climate Change Adaptation.

In her meeting with Commissioner Michael McGrath, responsible for Democracy, Justice, Rule of Law, and Consumer Protection, the two exchanged views on strengthening and safeguarding the rule of law— a key priority for the Trio with Poland and Denmark and a matter the Cypriot Presidency intends to highlight. During the discussion, Raouna reaffirmed Cyprus’s steadfast commitment to the fundamental European values of democracy and the rule of law.

Raouna also held meetings with representatives of EU institutional bodies.