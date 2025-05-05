Europe Day to be celebrated with events in Nicosia and Paphos

The European Commission Representation in Cyprus is celebrating Europe Day on May 9 and 10 with events in Nicosia and Paphos.

According to a statement issued today, European citizens will celebrate Europe Day on May 9. “2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, which laid the foundations for the European Union and paved the way for an unprecedented era of prosperity, peace, democracy, solidarity and cooperation in Europe,” it is noted.

To mark this occasion, it is added, many events will take place in EU Member States and around the world, bringing together citizens from all walks of life.

“The EU institutions will open their doors and invite citizens to visit their premises, discover their work and engage in a wide range of educational and entertaining activities,” it is further noted.

In particular, the European Commission Representation in the Republic of Cyprus is co-organizing events on May 9 and 10.

On Friday, May 9, a reception for the Diplomatic Corps, state officials, associated organizations, and stakeholders will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Kastelliotissa Hall in Nicosia.

The event will feature speeches by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, the European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Kostas Kadis, and MEP Loukas Fourlas (EPP).

“A reception will follow up on the ceremony of the European Union flag which will take place at the initiative of the Municipality of Nicosia in the old town hall of Nicosia (Eleftheria Square) earlier in the morning at 09.00 p.m.,” it is added.

As part of the Europe Day 2025 celebration , the European Commission Representation is co-organizing an event at Ledra Palace in Nicosia on Saturday, May 10, between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

As stated, the event will include over 50 information stands, including EU member states, co-funded projects, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders, while the program will be framed by live music and dance performances.

Also on Saturday, May 10, in collaboration with the Municipality of Paphos, a festive event will be held in Paphos for the general public at 28th October Square, between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The cultural part will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the Paphos Philharmonic Orchestra and welcome speeched, followed by a concert inspired by Mediterranean music, celebrating 100 years since the birth of Mikis Theodorakis, and a traditional program of popular dance.

A side event will take place at the central Kennedy Square in Paphos, from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m., with various stands from EU programmes, stakeholders and participating EU embassies, providing useful information and material for the public.

“In times of global uncertainty, Europe remains an anchor of stability – a place of opportunity and protection for its citizens. The EU and its institutions are working towards the common goal of ensuring prosperity and competitiveness, guaranteeing our security and defence, while upholding the fundamental values Europeans care about,” the statement conclude.