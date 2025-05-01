EU membership the strongest asset for a Cyprus settlement, President says

The Republic of Cyprus’ EU membership is the strongest asset in the struggle for a Cyprus settlement, which is a European matter, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday in a written statement on the 21st anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus’ accession to the European Union (EU), describing it as “the Republic of Cyprus’ top political and diplomatic success.”

In his message, the President of the Republic notes, among others, that twenty-one years later, the Republic of Cyprus has consolidated its position in the European project, having evolved into a state with international influence, with modern structures, with citizens who now perceive themselves not only as Cypriots, but also as Europeans. “On this solid basis, we are moving forward with determination towards the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026”, he stresses.

“Today’s anniversary finds us facing multidimensional challenges, with Turkey’s continued occupation of European territory at the top,” the President of the Republic says, emphasising that “the Republic of Cyprus’ status as an EU member state is our strongest asset in the struggle for a solution to the Cyprus problem, which is a European matter.”

He also points out that the clear reference to the Cyprus issue in the European Council Conclusions of April 2024, as well as the joint letter of the Heads of the Union’s institutions to the UN Secretary General before the informal meeting in Geneva, confirm in the most explicit way that the EU has an essential role and reason to play in the reunification of Cyprus.

President Christodoulides notes that beyond the national cause, the EU’s role is catalytic in all areas that affect the daily life of Cypriot citizens, adding that “from digital upgrading to social policy, green transition, energy security, migration management and public health, the EU acts as a stable mechanism of support and development.”

He also states that Cyprus, as an equal member, actively participates in the formulation of these policies, having earned the respect of its partners and recognition as a responsible and productive partner.

“With vision and effectiveness, we can bring Cyprus to the centre of European developments as a beneficial member that shapes solutions and strengthens the confidence of citizens towards the European project”, President Christodoulides concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. Antonio Guterres also announced that he will appoint a new personal envoy on Cyprus to prepare the next steps, while the two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

On May 1, 2004, Cyprus became a full EU Member State, along with the other nine acceding countries – The Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. On January 1, 2008, Cyprus joined the eurozone. Cyprus assumed the six-month Presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1, 2012 and the next Cypriot Presidency is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2026.