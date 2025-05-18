EU institutions which consider Turkey a strategic partner should change their stance, MEPs note

Cypriot MEPs emphasise the need for EU institutions to change their view that Turkey is seen as a strategic partner. They also highlight the importance of Cyprus leveraging the opportunity created by the strengthening of European defence and security, from which Turkey seeks to benefit.

These positions were expressed by Cypriot MEPs in response to questions from CNA regarding Turkey’s recent progress report and which specific measures or policies should be intensified by the European Parliament to promote a solution that ensures peace, stability, and security in Cyprus.

The European Parliament must utilise every institutional means to increase pressure on Ankara, stated European People’s Party and Democratic Rally MEP, Loucas Fourlas.

“I insist that the discussion surrounding Turkey’s situation is not a theoretical exercise. It is a political necessity. It is a matter of respecting the values of the European Union and, above all, a matter of vital importance for Cyprus,” he said, adding that “Turkey continues to flagrantly violate international law, our sovereign rights, and European principles and values. The occupation of European territory, the ongoing military presence in Cyprus, and the persistent aggressive rhetoric against the Republic of Cyprus cannot remain unanswered”.

The European Parliament, he said, “must utilise every institutional tool to intensify pressure on Ankara. This means clear messages in the progress report, as well as consistency in funding and the customs union. The ‘carrot and stick’ approach must be transformed into a strategy of responsibility—i.e., conditions for each step forward and clear sanctions for any deviation”.

Fourlas noted that the Republic of Cyprus should make use of its institutional voice, in cooperation with other countries that share similar concerns about Turkey’s democratic deviations, adding that peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean depend on a just resolution of the Cyprus issue, based on international law and UN resolutions. And this is a European matter, not a bilateral problem.

“There’s a need to strengthen the EU’s on-the-ground presence, not only institutionally but also politically. And persistence is required so that Turkey is held accountable and made to adapt, rather than rewarded for stagnation”, he added.

EPP and Democratic Rally MEP Michalis Hadjipantela emphasised the need to exert pressure, supported by European partners, “on the occupying power to respect its obligations to the international community and the people of Cyprus. Turkey continues to violate international law by maintaining troops in occupied Cyprus and challenging the sovereignty of an EU member state. The European Parliament has already condemned Ankara repeatedly and has made clear that progress in the accession process depends on respecting relations with all member states”.

He noted that Cyprus can leverage the opportunity created by the strengthening of European defence and security, from which Turkey seeks to benefit, adding that “the occupation country cannot participate in security planning as long as it continues to violate international law and unlawfully occupies the northern part of our homeland”.

He stressed that “the EU must link any progress to measurable steps respecting international law and human rights, demand the complete withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus, cease illegal activities in the exclusive economic zones of Greece and Cyprus, and actively support diplomatic and defence measures to shield Cyprus, with practical steps and security guarantees.”

Only in this way, he said, “should Turkey be permitted to participate in the EU’s security planning, which would serve as leverage to pressure it to retreat from its illegal, expansionist policies against Cyprus and Greece”.

Giorgos Georgiou, from the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) and AKEL said that the debate on Turkey’s accession report held last week was “the culmination of a strenuous effort that took place over the past months. As the shadow rapporteur on behalf of the Left Group, I ensured, with the support of the rapporteur and other political groups, the inclusion of all Cyprus-related obligations of Turkey, including references to the bizonal, bicommunal federation as the solution basis for the Cyprus problem, rejection of a two-state solution, the return of Varosha to its legal inhabitants, ascertainment of the fate of the missing persons, and the removal of Turkish Cypriots from Ankara’s tight grip. Positive references include respect for the Copenhagen criteria, recognition of all EU member states by Turkey, and strong criticism of Turkey’s democratic, rule of law, and human rights record”.

However, he pointed out that the reality within the European institutional framework is different. “Currently, the institutions regard Turkey as a strategic partner. They open doors to an upgraded customs union and visa liberalization. They offer a strategic partnership instead of accession—i.e., more privileges without obligations”.

Within this context, he said, “as AKEL and the Left Group, we continue to undertake initiatives and actions to influence this course that institutions seem to choose, emphasising that it is unthinkable to base European security on a country that continues to unlawfully occupy European territory in Cyprus, acts as a destabilising factor in the broader geopolitical region, and undermines the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with its neighbours and the Union itself”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

Earlier this week former EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn was appointed as the Commission President’s Special Envoy to support UN led efforts to reunify Cyprus.