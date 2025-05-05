EU Chiefs of Police discuss fight against organised crime

Formulating of a common line among EU Chiefs of Police and the EUROPOL agency for more effective cooperation in combating serious and organised crime, as well as the collective response to modern threats, was the focus of an informal working dinner held recently in Krakow, attended by Chief of Police, Themistos Arnaoutis.

According to a police press release, the dinner, which took place under the auspices of the current Polish Presidency of the EU Council, was also attended by Catherine De Bolle, Executive Director of the EUROPOL agency.

“Within the framework of the working dinner, key issues were discussed in a climate of constructive dialogue, such as strengthening joint security within the European Union, strategic and enhanced operational partnerships with third countries, as well as the future of the EUROPOL agency,” the press release reads.

It is noted that “the main focus of the informal meeting was to shape a common approach between the Chiefs of Police and the EUROPOL agency for more effective cooperation in combating serious and organised crime, as well as collectively addressing modern threats, as outlined in the SOCTA 2025 report, published in March 2025.”

Arnaoutis also had the opportunity to exchange views on strategic and mutually relevant issues, both with his counterparts and with the Director of the Agency, with whom he also held a one-on-one meeting, aimed at strengthening the already well-established cooperation between them, the press release concludes.