EP President to visit Cyprus on May 10 ahead of the Cypriot EU Presidency

European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, will pay a working visit to Cyprus on May 10, ahead of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, during the first six months of 2026, according to a press release issued by the Presidency.

As it is noted, President Nikos Christodoulides, will welcome Metsola in the morning at the Presidential Palace, where they will have a private meeting.

Metsola will then go to the House of Representatives for a meeting with its President, Annita Demetriou.

Following the meeting at the parliament, President Christodoulides and Metsola will visit the CYENS Centre of Excellence, where they will participate in an event on the occasion of Europe’s Day.

During the event entitled “Your Europe, your Future: A Dialogue with youth”, the President of the Republic and the President of the European Parliament, as well as the Deputy Minister of European Affairs, Marilena Raouna will address participants. Following that, President Christodoulides and President Metsola will respond to questions by university students, including Turkish Cypriots studying in the government – controlled areas of the Republic.

After the event, the two Presidents will be guided to the cease-fire line, before attending a working lunch hosted by the President of the Republic.

Metsola will leave Cyprus in the afternoon.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.